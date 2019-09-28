Dale W. Fox, JR, age 34 of Fredericksburg, VA died suddenly on September 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Rebecca Lee Fox; his paternal grandparents Roy Fox and Alice Griffin and by his maternal grandparents George Shifflett and Elvine Shifflett. Survivors include his father Dale W. Fox, SR and partner William Richards, his daughters Winter and Summer Fox and their mother Samantha Woolfrey; his sisters Brandy Fox and Stephanie Elam and husband Jeff and by his nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 6-9 PM and on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 PM where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment Stonewall Memory Gardens.