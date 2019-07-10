Rebecca Lee Fox, age 58 of Spotsylvania, VA died at her residence on July 6, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1961, daughter of the late George Raymond Shifflett and Elvie Leana Lamb Shifflett. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother David Shifflett and her sister Mary Baker. She is survived by her children Brandy Fox, Stephanie Elam and husband Jeff and Dale Fox, JR; her brothers Tommy Shifflett and Wayne Shifflett; her sisters Annie Shifflett and Patty Johnsey; her companion Alfred Anderson, JR; her grandchildren Celina, Christopher, Alyssa, Isabella, Destiny, Isaiah, Jeffrey JR, Winter, Summer, Elijah, Jordyn, Channel, Tyson, Falyn, and Donovan and by her former husband Dale Fox. The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 PM where funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment Stonewall Memory Gardens.