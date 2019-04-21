Paula S. Franchak, 68, of Stafford passed away April 15, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Steve Franchak; son Steve Franchak (Valerie); and grandson Shane. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children-Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.