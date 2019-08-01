Kenneth James Francis, Jr., 54, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Kenneth was proud to be a father to his children and proud of them. He enjoyed helping others, working on cars, and there was nothing that he couldn't fix. Kenneth will be sadly missed by all who knew him and who grieve the potential and happiness that addiction took from him at a young age. Survivors include his two children, Siobhan Francis and Kenneth James Francis III both from Mass.; parents Kenneth Francis, Sr. and Jean Hagerty Francis; siblings Karin Cassidy (Sean) and William Francis; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his dog, Fido. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary's Shelter, 1601 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9151 Elys Ford Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.