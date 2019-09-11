Brenda Gay Frazier, 71, of Culpeper passed on Monday, September 9, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was retired from County Farm Service after 48 years. She attended Black Oak Reg. Baptist Church. She is survived by her partner and love of her life Kenneth LaPrade of Culpeper and his children Nancy Fincham and her husband Jody and children Caleb, Lauren, Megan all of Orange; Michael LaPrade and wife Angie and children Michael Jr. of Broadway; Half brother James Frazier and wife Diane of Fredericksburg; Aunts Phyllis Frazier of Boston, Montree Frazier of Castleton; step-mother Esther Frazier of Fredericksburg; step-brother John Lillis of Fredericksburg. A number of cousins including Pete Davis of Mineral and his children Joan Weakley and Bill Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents Holtzman Frazier and Verna Layton Frazier; half-brother Clarence Frazier, and step-brother Mike Lillis. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 A. M. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange with interment in the Graham Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Richards will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Preddy Funeral Home, Orange. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Court, Glenn Allen, Va. 23060. Preddy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.