Charlotte F. Frazier, 72, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Charlotte was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked as a travel agent. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and her interests included crafting, shopping, her Chihuahuas, and working with flowers. Survivors include her husband, Robert Frazier; children Julian L. Brooks and Wanda B. Taylor (Duane); grandchildren Julian A. Brooks (Kinzie), and Hunter D. Taylor (Jocelyn); great-grandchildren Alexandria Brooks, Zayden Brooks, Nolan Brooks, and baby Charlotte Brooks; her siblings, Steve Beauchamp (Shelly) and Brenda Jackson; sister-in-law Lillian Guy; and her best friends, Peggy and DJ Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian A. Brooks; and her parents James and Katherine Beauchamp. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
