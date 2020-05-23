Wendy Stone Frazier, 56, a loving wife and beloved mother of three passed away quietly at home in Spotsylvania on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a courageous seven year battle with cancer. Wendy was born on September 7, 1963 in Washington DC and raised in southern Maryland. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mary Washington College and then went on to get her MBA with a concentration in marketing from The Pennsylvania State University. Though she enjoyed a successful corporate career, she chose to stay home when the first of her three daughters was born. Wendy's greatest joy was always her children. Nothing made her feel happier than playing a supportive role in their lives, whether it was helping out at her children's school, volunteering for events, or serving in roles such as Girl Scout Troop leader and homeroom mom. She was also a passionate NASCAR fan (originally Harry Gant and, of late, Chase Elliot), an American history enthusiast, and a dedicated consumer of British murder mysteries. If we can emulate just a fraction of the love, support, kindness, and selflessness she so willingly and graciously gave to others, our lives will not have been in vain. Survivors include her husband Jeff; three daughters Blair, Mary Grace, and Ashley; her parents Don and Mary Stone; her brother Donnie; sister-in-law Dana Stone; and seven nieces and nephews. All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Wendy's love for animals, donations may be made to The Virginia German Shepherd Rescue. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
