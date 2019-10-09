Ellen Marie Fredenburgh, 83, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Fredericksburg. Ellen was born in Pine Creek, West Virginia to the late Charlie and Zell Rice on September 19, 1936. She married Richard Fredenburgh, Sr. in 1961, and they lived together in Northern Virginia for more than 30 years before relocating to Fredericksburg and enjoyed spending their winters in Largo, Florida. Ellen worked in the restaurant business for 35 years and was a member of Berea Baptist Church. She was deeply devoted to her family and affectionately called "Mamoo" by her grandchildren. Ellen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Fredenburgh, Sr.; two children, Alice Strawn (Robert) and Richard Fredenburgh, Jr. (Kira); four grandchildren, Jennifer Sullivan, Robert Strawn, Jr., Emily Fredenburgh and Richard Fredenburgh, III; eight great-grandchildren, Jeremy Sullivan, Jacob Sullivan, Jenna Sullivan, Ryan Strawn, Ayden Strawn, Robert Ragan, Skyler Bacskocky Strawn and Wyatt Bacskocky Strawn; seven sisters, Alice Burgess, Ruby Savage, Ann Chambers, Faye Dunbar, Betty Kuser, Mary Belle Rice and Carlene Scoville; and one brother, Ernie Rice. Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Zell Rice; three sisters, Dorothy Kelley, Johnnie Mae Hamilton and Barbara Rice; and brother, Charles Thomas Rice. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10 at the funeral home with Pastor Phillip Howard of Berea of Baptist Church, Pastor Paige Young of Ferry Farm Baptist Church and Prudence Hopkins of Capital Caring officiating. Burial will follow in Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas. Reception to be held at Berea Baptist Church at 3:30 pm. Capital Caring provided assistance with her care in recent months. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Ellen their greatest and warmest gratitude. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.