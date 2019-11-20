Beloved husband of Maire Ni Chuiv Frederick, on November 13, 2019 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Deeply missed by his wife, his son Peter and partner Jori Darrah, daughter Jamie Foley, son-in-law Steven Foley, six grandchildren and their spouses, ten great-grandchildren, five brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law and their families, his relatives and friends everywhere. His daughters, Lisa and Susan, predeceased him. A Memorial Service will be arranged later. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, https://fccagallery.org/contact-us/.