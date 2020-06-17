Charlotte Dolline Fregoso, 75, of Spotsylvania, Virginia passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on July 11, 1944 to Thomas Joseph Flynn and Zora Maud Hoffman in Dodge City, Kansas. Charlotte earned her nursing degree and worked as a pediatric nurse in Reno, NV before moving to Fredericksburg, VA where she worked as a home health nurse. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Spotsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Thomas Leroy Flynn and Daniel Joseph Flynn. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert; her children Robert Thomas and wife Cynthia Fregoso of St. Petersburg, FL, and Sean Daniel and Debbie Fregoso of Spotsylvania; sisters Janiece Byl and Zora Blair, and four grandchildren. Family will accept visitors at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Services Wednesday, June 17, from 6 -8 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Thursday, June 18 at 11 am. Burial will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.

