Lilliemae Gregory Frey, age 92, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Greenfield Senior Living. She was born on February 4, 1927 in Mahanoy City, PA the daughter of the late Harold J. and Helen (Stein) Gregory. She was a retired accountant for the Fairfax County Park Authority. Her husband, Robert Frey Jr., preceded her in death. Survivors include her two sons, Robert B. Frey III and wife Pamela of Fredericksburg, VA and John G. Frey and wife Erin of Rhoadesville, VA; five grandchildren, Gregory Frey and wife Tierza, Patrick Frey and wife Elizabeth, Carol Sumner and husband Bennett, William Wiseman and wife Francisca, Whitney Montague; six great grandchildren, Brayden, Vivian, Aeriel, Wesley, Connor, Joanna. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com