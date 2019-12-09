Carolyn Alsop Frye, 71, of Fredericksburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Carolyn was born and raised in Spotsylvania County. She was a graduate and employee of the University of Mary Washington. Carolyn volunteered countless hours at Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on the altar guild and vestry. Her days were filled with visiting relatives and taking care of others who were ill or lonely. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Mike Frye; her three daughters, Robin Puryear (Matthew), Carla Jordan (John), and Julie Gilbert; six grandchildren Meghan Puryear, Claudia Jordan, John Tyler Jordan, Daniel Jenkins, Jade Gilbert, and Michael Gilbert; sister Kathy McLeod (John); niece Katrina McLeod; nephew Sean McLeod; and many extended family members in the Jett and Alsop families. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maude Pratt Jett Alsop and father Vivian Arritt Alsop. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, or the Spotsylvania or Stafford Rescue Squad.