Milton Frye, Jr., 78, of Stafford, Va., transitioned to his heavenly home on August 11, 2019. He is survived by two daughters, Loretta (Kenneth) Williams and Tina (Robin) Frye; three sons, Nathaniel (Rali) Edwards, Charles (Yvonne) Frye and Kevin Frye. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at A.L. Bennett & Son Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, VA. A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, at United Faith Christian Ministry Church, 150 Susa Drive, Stafford, VA, with viewing at 11 a.m.