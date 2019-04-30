Henry George Fulghum, affectionately known as Hank, 80, of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his daughter's home in Richmond, surrounded by loved ones. He was born, December 12, 1938, in Lavonia, Georgia, the son of the late Fred Fulghum and Elizabeth Tucker. He was the youngest of three siblings. He was preceded in death also by his beloved step mother, Evelyn Fulghum, and brother, Mark Everett Fulghum. He grew up in Asheville, North Carolina, and attended Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, NC and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, then went on to spend 28 years dedicated to the service and protection of the Congress of the United States, as a U.S. Capitol Police Officer. After retirement, he served several years as a deputy with the Spotsylvania County Sherriff's Office, and finishing out the last 12 years of his career, as a deputy with the King George County Sheriff's Office. When Henry was not occupied walking his beloved German Shepherds, he was an active member of the Fredericksburg Baptist Church, where he enjoyed his Men's Sunday School class and singing in the choir. He also sang with the Fredericksburg Singers at the University of Mary Washington for 33 years. He was a Freemason, belonging to the Fredericksburg Masonic Lodge #4. He was also a member of the Rappahannock Fraternal Order of Police. He was a passionate advocate for child safety and well-being in the community. In previous years, he was a member of the Jaycees, Lion's Club, Choral Arts Society of Washington, Stafford Regional Choral Society, and enjoyed singing in a Barber Shop quartet. He was also involved with the Fredericksburg Sister City Association exchange between the citizens of Fréjus, France, and those of the Fredericksburg area. He is survived by his sister, Freddie Hart of Brevard, NC; his daughter Kimberly Fulghum of Richmond, VA; his son Mark Fulghum of Palm Harbor, FL; his granddaughter and the light of his life, Keri Mountcastle of Charles City, VA; his grandson-in-law, Ty Mountcastle; his great granddaughter Caroline; and great grandson (arriving in July), who will be named Henry in honor of our beloved Dad and Grampsey; his former spouse, friend and mother of his children, Carolyn Daniels of Clearwater, FL; along with many friends. On Friday, May 3rd from 2:00 4:00, friends will be received at a remembrance reception, beginning with a Masonic Funeral Service at Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, Virginia. A private family burial service to follow in Asheville, North Carolina, at Green Hill Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his father and brother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Stroke Association or a charity of your choice.