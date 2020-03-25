Dr. Philip Stuart Ball Fuller, loving husband of 44 years, father of four, and grandad of four, joined his daughter Susie in Heaven on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born at the old Walter Reed Hospital in Washington DC, Phil grew up in Baltimore and Annapolis and was the biggest home team sports fan you could ever meet. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. A C-130 pilot in the Vietnam War, he fondly remembered flying John Wayne when he paid a visit to the troops. Phil also worked for Mary Washington Hospital for 35 years, serving first as a pulmonologist, then the Chief of Medicine, and eventually a sleep physician. A devout Catholic, he had a strong faith, and looked forward to reuniting with his family in Heaven, including his father Leigh Fuller, who died in World War II when Phil was just a baby. His family and friends all say the same thing about Phil: he was the kindest, most selfless and humble person they knew, with an unending desire to help others. He put the needs of his family, friends, and patients before his own, but never wanted or expected any praise for the joy he brought to others. Survivors include his wife Connie, children Alli, Chris, and Philip, son-in-law Randy, four grandsons Brady, Max, Mason, and Bryce, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and daughter Susie. He had a love of entertaining friends and family at his home, and under normal circumstances, we would be celebrating Phil with all of his loved ones in this way. However, if Dr. Fuller were here, he would want everyone to stay home during this trying time. Therefore, his family is having a private burial, and will announce a future memorial service when it's safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Phil's honor to the Scleroderma Foundation and specify for: Memorial Donations for Research, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 or call 1-800-722-4673. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.