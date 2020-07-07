Terrie Ann Funk, 61, of King George passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt who is deeply missed. Terrie was born January 17, 1959 in Fredericksburg, VA to the late Roy and Margaret Sparks. She retired from Stafford County School System after 27 years. Terrie loved being a mom and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren Summer, Mikey, Garrett and Caroline brought special joy to her life. She was a phenomenal cook and loved nothing more than gathering with family over a home cooked meal or seafood feast, always preparing more food than could be eaten. Terrie had a special way about her that made people comfortable and loved. She had a big heart, always willing to help anyone in need and feed them a warm meal. Terrie was like a second mom to her nieces and nephews with the love and care she gave them. She was full of laughter, had a witty sense of humor, and just loved to have fun. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Joseph Lawrence Funk Jr. of 45 years, son, Robert Anthony Funk, daughter Jenna Leigh White and husband Chris; sister, Caroll Sparks Thompson and husband Ray; four grandchildren, Summer Aylsse and Michael Joseph and Garrett Christopher and Caroline Elizabeth White, four nieces and ten nephews; all of whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her brother, Carl Allen Sparks. Family, friends and others whose lives Terrie touched are invited to the Stork Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485 from 6:00-8:00pm Friday, July 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Hanover Baptist Church.
