David Robert Gallagher, Jr of King George, VA died Friday, May 17, 2019 at MCV-VCU hospital in Richmond from complications of pneumonia and the flu. David was born October 29, 1963 in Fort Benning, GA to Vanelia and David Gallagher, Sr. of Warsaw. He lived in Warsaw all his life and was an excellent student. He continued his education at William and Mary and Virginia Tech and graduated with a Master in Physics. David worked at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, VA as a computer scientist for 29+ years. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in King George for 18 years where he worshiped with his family every Sunday. He served as a Lay Eucharist Minister, Lector and vestry member. He leaves behind his parents; his wife of 23 years Terri; a daughter Mallory (Kalib); step-daughter Laura (Bill); sister Karen (Jamey); niece Kendall; nephew Parker and two handsome grandsons, Gabriel and Warren. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 5:00-7:00 PM at Storke Funeral Home, Nash and Slaw Chapel, King George. A funeral will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, King George. In lieu of flowers, the family request you send donations to: The Doorways Hospitality House, 612 East Marshall St. Richmond, VA 23219; The National Kidney Foundation, 1622 East Parham Rd., Henrico, VA or kindly consider becoming an organ donor. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.