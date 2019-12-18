Marian Frances Gallahan, 58, of Fredericksburg passed away at her sister's residence on Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, Robert; two sons, David and Kyle Chandler; two brothers, Jeff, Keith, and Andy Mullen; four sisters, Pamela Lumpkins, Trish Martens, Rita Bradshaw, and Janet Stone; and three granddaughters. A graveside service will be held in Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm. A celebration of life will follow at the Fredericksburg Moose Lodge #1655 following the graveside. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com