Bobby Joe Gambrell, 79, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in his home. Bobby was born in Grays Knob, Kentucky to James Howard Gambrell and Margaret (Lewis) Gambrell Champlin. He served three years in the U.S. Army and 31 years as a communications officer in the Central Intelligence Agency. Bob was an avid golfer in his spare time. Bobby is survived by his wife of 55 years, Geraldine Gambrell; daughter Karen Nicole Hearon and son-in-law Keith Patrick Hearon. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and two half-brothers. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 24 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private at Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
