Benjamin Gant, 59, passed away February 22,2020 at his home. Benjamin is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kimberly L. Gant; his children Bianca K. Fitzsenry, Sybil L. Gant, Benjamin A. Gant, Destiny Gant, Takisha Gant and Geno Gant; his siblings Toni Lewis (Thomas), Suzy Hernandez, David Benavides, Andres Benavides, Erma Decourcy and a many more siblings and Grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents Francisco Benavides & Ramona Martin and his adopted parents Ruby & Henry Gant and his sister Martina Culbreath. His Memorial Service Will be held February 29 at 11:00 am at Mine Road Baptist Church.