Sandra Irene Gant, also known as Sandra Acors, Seedy, Sand, and Sandy passed away suddenly on February 16, 2019. She attended the John J. Wright Consolidated School at an early age, before moving to Willow Grove, Pa, with her mother Julia Acors Lewis. She was the granddaughter of the late Roman and Rebecca Ackers of Spotsylvania, Va. We will be honoring her with a Memorial Service Saturday April 13th at 1 pm Cornerstone College of Virginia, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, Fredericksburg. Rev. Wayne Robinson, Presiding, Rev. Johnny Hicks, Eulogy
