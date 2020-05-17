Diane Garland, 75, had a great love of life, family, and fun. Diane passed away peacefully at her home in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after an extensive battle with lung cancer. Diane is survived by her husband of over 50 years, John; children, Marianna Coleman (Allen) of Ruther Glen, Karen Shelton (Patrick) of Fredericksburg, and Kelly Gibson (Curtis) of Thornburg; two grandsons; two granddaughters, two great-grandsons; as well as her brother, Jimmy Abbott (Barbara) of Virginia Beach. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Louise Abbott of Chesapeake; and her sister, Janice Mitchell (Eddie). A private Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A special Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

