Diane Garland, 75, had a great love of life, family, and fun. Diane passed away peacefully at her home in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after an extensive battle with lung cancer. Diane is survived by her husband of over 50 years, John; children, Marianna Coleman (Allen) of Ruther Glen, Karen Shelton (Patrick) of Fredericksburg, and Kelly Gibson (Curtis) of Thornburg; two grandsons; two granddaughters, two great-grandsons; as well as her brother, Jimmy Abbott (Barbara) of Virginia Beach. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Louise Abbott of Chesapeake; and her sister, Janice Mitchell (Eddie). A private Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A special Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…