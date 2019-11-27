Glenn Garner, 67, of King George, passed away Sunday, November 24th in Fredericksburg. Glenn was the proud owner of Yak-a-Doo's in Fredericksburg. He enjoyed playing golf and cherished time with his friends and family. He never met a stranger. Glenn was known for his giving spirit and infectious smile. If you had the pleasure of knowing Glenn, you quickly learned that he lived life to the fullest and was always the life of the party! He is survived by his son Doug Garner and his wife, Mandy, Holly Pierce, his brother Bobby Garner and his wife Virginia, his sister Phyllis Young and her husband, Wayne; his grandchildren, Rynan, Ella and Paisley Garner, Leland Pierce, and Eliana Audelo, one aunt and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Edna Garner, and a sister Betty Jane Quann. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Two Rivers Baptist Church in King George, VA with a service to begin at 12 noon at Two Rivers Baptist Church, with internment to follow at Potomac Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are welcome but if you wish to make a memorial contribution, you can do so to the American Heart Association or Two Rivers Baptist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.