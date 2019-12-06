Virginia Payne Garner, 96, of Stafford County, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home. Virginia was born on June 6, 1923 to Richard Ellis Payne and Mary Knight Guy Payne. She was a devoted and lifelong member of Ramoth Baptist Church. Virginia loved the Lord and her Senior Adult Sunday School class. Survivors include her son, Gregory Garner (Elaine); granddaughters Carrie White (Mike) and Kimberly Treakle (Byron); five great-grandchildren Emily White, Ashlyn White, Gavin McWhirt, Lauryn McWhirt, and Tanner Treakle; a sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Garner; her parents; sisters Lena Embrey, Mazzie Stefaniga, and Elizabeth Rollins; and her brothers Wesley "Pete" Payne, Alvin Guy, Walter Guy, and Chester Guy. The family would like to thank Virginia's caregivers, Barbara, Sissy, Helen, Aggie, and Libby for giving her such special, loving care. They would also like to thank Mary Washington Hospice for their ongoing support. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6 at Ramoth Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ramoth Baptist Church Building fund or the Ramoth Baptist Church Cemetery Memorial Fund, 478 Ramoth Church Rd., Stafford, VA 22554. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.