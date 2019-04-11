Helen Ashley Garrett passed peacefully in her home on April 9th, 2019. Born October 5th, 1933, she lived a full life and was known for her passions of gardening and baking wedding cakes. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 65 years, James R. Garrett; sons, Wayne, Douglas, Richard, Steve, and Brent, and much extended family. She was preceded in death by her brother, William "Tucker" Ashley, grandson, Jamie Garrett and daughter-in-law, Patricia Garrett. Though she will be dearly missed, her earthly battle is over and she has been reunited with her maker. A graveside service will be held on Friday April 12 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greenlawn Cemetery, 17623 Lakewood Road, Bowling Green Va. 22427. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.