Genevieve Garrison, 89, formerly of Stafford County, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Genevieve will be remembered as a most loving, gracious, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook and host family gatherings. Genevieve had great faith in the Lord Jesus and unconditional love for her family. Survivors include her children, Donna Quann (Carl), John A. Garrison, Jr. (Donna), and Helen Bryant (Johnny); son-in-law Verlie Ducut; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who were the absolute joy of her life; and one sister, Frances Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Garrison, Sr. and her daughter, Zondra Ducut. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fredericksburg United Methodist Church Building Fund, 308 Hanover St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com