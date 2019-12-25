Wanda Mae (Morgan) Gary, age 90, of Stafford, VA passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 2, 1929 in Oceana, West Virginia, the daughter of Henry and Effie (Day) Meadows. Wanda loved cooking and large family get togethers. She was kind and fun loving around everyone. She adored her children and grandchildren and devoted her life to caring for them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynwood "Dick" Gary and a daughter, Linda Almand. She leaves to cherish her memory her one daughter, Brenda Hudnall and husband Jim; three sons: Archie Morgan and wife Karen, of Stafford, VA, Donnie Morgan and wife Billie Jo of Beckley, WV, Kevin Gary and wife Heather of Stafford, VA; 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
