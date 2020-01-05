Mr. Byron Crawford Gayle, Jr. passed away at his home December 19, 2019. Mr. Gayle was born April 2, 1933 in Front Royal, VA and grew up in Fredericksburg. He graduated from Randolph Macon Academy in 1950. He was a great and proud alumni granted Emeritus status just this year. Byron enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951 retiring in 1974 honorably discharged with many commendations. He later served as the Clerk of Stafford General Court for 20 years with distinction. He was also known for his love of raising Arabian horses with his late wife Dorothy and her daughter Glenna. He thoroughly enjoyed his bridge card games with his buddies and giving to many charities and causes before himself. He had a passion for his Dallas Cowboys in a land surrounded by Redskins. Byron is preceded in death by his parents Byron and Mildred Gayle Sr., wife Dorothy, two sons Michael and Byron 111, stepson Steven Thompson. He is survived by son Charles and his wife Cynthia Gayle of Richmond, Tx., step daughter Glenna Thompson Tate of Fredericksburg, step son Mark Thompson of Merrill, WS; 4 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Byron's name to the Stafford County S.P.C.A A visitation service will be held from 6:00pm - 8:00pm on Friday January 17, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service at 1621 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Fredericksburg. Byron's interment will be in the family cemetery "The Glebe" in Stafford County.