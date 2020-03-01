Doris M. Gaythwaite, 94, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Williamsburg. Doris was born March 20, 1925 in Lake Forest, IL on the first day of Spring Doris is remembered for her elegance, beauty, numerous artistic gifts, love of animals and strong appreciation of family. Her talents, of which there were many, were primarily self-taught and impressive. This was exemplified by her ability to play piano, violin, and cello. As a foster child from her early years and into her teens, she was blessed to be cared for in a loving family environment shared with her brother and other members of her foster family, which taught her the riches of spiritual abundance and a distinct ability to create beauty with very little means. She was also fortunate to know both of her Swedish born parents, living in IL, and held a special affection for her father. As a result, she spoke both English and Swedish. Artistically gifted in fashion and design, she became an excellent seamstress and made and designed clothes. As a wife and mother, she often made clothes for herself and for her daughters. Married at 17 years of age to her devoted husband, Myles, and following the challenges of living through World War II together, the couple built a comfortable and successful lifestyle which in later life enabled her to support numerous charitable causes. She shared her time and talents often to create gala events that supported their organizational missions. Doris was a longtime supporter of the Girl Scouts and served the organization for many years, believing in their values of service and kindness to others, mutual respect, and honor to God and country. She and her husband were honored as the Girl Scout Family of the year in 1972. Other organizations she supported included the Salvation Army, Hospice, and Veterans Organizations for which she had great compassion. Her fundraising activities included her passion for the arts and included events to support the Eglevsky Ballet Co in NY. She began modeling in her late teens, and throughout her adult life. Combined with her study and interest in health, she taught self-improvement for the John Robert Powers modeling agency in NY and especially enjoyed working with young women who desired to improve their self-image and confidence. Her nurturing skills extended to her lifelong love of animals, many of them adopted. Her last beloved dog, "Lucky", bears the most appropriate name for the 3-legged dog she saved and adopted. Her love of family and animals included nightly prayers encouraging even her cats to take care of one another and to love one another! Her beauty inside and out will be cherished by her surviving daughter, Dori G. Eglevsky (Andre); her son, Myles W.H. Gaythwaite (Laura); her six grandchildren Cristy Reeder, Andre C. Eglevsky, Brigitte Eglevsky, Myles Eglevsky, Myles D. Gaythwaite and Tamara Gaythwaite. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren; Jakob Reeder, Austin Reeder, Leda Eglevsky, Aki Gaythwaite, India Gaythwaite, and Sawyer Gaythwaite. She was predeceased by her daughter, Wildoran R. Gaythwaite, and her beloved husband of 42 years, Myles S. Gaythwaite, the father of her three children. She was also predeceased by her husband from her second marriage of 29 years to James J. Connolly of Williamsburg. Grateful appreciation is given to At Home Hospice and caregivers at Spring Arbor in Williamsburg for their kind care and support. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, March 14 at St. George's Episcopal Church, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA. 22401 or a "Memorial Donation" to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, D.C. 20037. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.