Betsy Gazaway, 66, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Betsy was a mother of three, friend to many and will be missed. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Rd., Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one-hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to honor Betsy's love of animals to the animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with her family at foundandsons.com.