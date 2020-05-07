Vera Eunice Gazda Vera Eunice (Atkinson) Gazda, 85 of Fredericksburg, VA died on May 3, 2020 of respiratory complications due to COPD. Affectionately dubbed "Big V" by her husband, James, Vera embraced that name and was referred to as "Big V" and "V" by her friends over the years. She prided herself in always looking her very bestfrom her color-coordinated outfits to her hair, accessories, makeup, and lipstick. She loved anything purple, Neil Diamond, Chanel No. 5, clogging, traveling, singing in the choir, Yahtzee, crushing opponents at Scrabble, Johnny Carson, country music, strong coffee, home-cooked meals, cocktails, slots, and interacting with people from all walks of life. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Forrest and Fern; and brother, Guy. She is survived by six children, Rhonda Gazda, James Gazda and wife, Antoinette, Marsha Davis and husband, Jefferson, Julie Hardesty, Karen Kangas and husband, Matthew, and Lisa Radocha and husband, Frank; 12 grandchildren, Heidi, Christina, Benjamin, John, Alexander, Rachel, James, Marsha, Monica, Maxwell, William, and Samuel and 6 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Queenie, Frederick, Alexandra, Robert, and Jack; brother Floyd Atkinson and wife, Martha; sister-in-law, Bessie Atkinson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be interred in Quantico National Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The family will celebrate her life at a private memorial service later this year. Her full obituary may be seen at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Vera Gazda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…