Vera Eunice Gazda Vera Eunice (Atkinson) Gazda, 85 of Fredericksburg, VA died on May 3, 2020 of respiratory complications due to COPD. Affectionately dubbed "Big V" by her husband, James, Vera embraced that name and was referred to as "Big V" and "V" by her friends over the years. She prided herself in always looking her very bestfrom her color-coordinated outfits to her hair, accessories, makeup, and lipstick. She loved anything purple, Neil Diamond, Chanel No. 5, clogging, traveling, singing in the choir, Yahtzee, crushing opponents at Scrabble, Johnny Carson, country music, strong coffee, home-cooked meals, cocktails, slots, and interacting with people from all walks of life. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Forrest and Fern; and brother, Guy. She is survived by six children, Rhonda Gazda, James Gazda and wife, Antoinette, Marsha Davis and husband, Jefferson, Julie Hardesty, Karen Kangas and husband, Matthew, and Lisa Radocha and husband, Frank; 12 grandchildren, Heidi, Christina, Benjamin, John, Alexander, Rachel, James, Marsha, Monica, Maxwell, William, and Samuel and 6 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Queenie, Frederick, Alexandra, Robert, and Jack; brother Floyd Atkinson and wife, Martha; sister-in-law, Bessie Atkinson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be interred in Quantico National Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The family will celebrate her life at a private memorial service later this year. Her full obituary may be seen at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com

