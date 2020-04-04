Norma S. Gealt, age 94, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital of Fredericksburg, Virginia. She is survived by her son, Claude E. Dawley and his wife Jacqueline A. Dawley; daughter-in-law Leslie Dawley; step-son, Michael Gealt and his wife Mary Janet Gealt; step-daughter, Roberta Gealt and her husband Mark Murphy; twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Gealt; her parents, William and Jessie Sanders; sons Larry and David Dawley; and three sisters, Dorothy Hayman, Vera Gilliam and Billie Riddle. Norma retired from the Federal Government after 20 years in 1980, ending with the Department of the Navy at the Navy Yard in Washington D.C. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery. The worldwide medical crisis has altered burial programs and assemblies, and many family and friends would be unable to attend at this time. When permissible, a Memorial Service will be announced. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com