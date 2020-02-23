John Russell Gelwicks, 78, of Milford, VA died Tue. Feb. 18, 2020. Born in Norfolk, Va, he was a U. S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW#10295. He was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Fredericksburg, VA. Survivors include his two daughters, JoAnn Gannon (Michael) and Penny Harris; seven grandchildren, Andrew, John, Anna and Kaitlyn Gannon, Emalie Harris, Tabatha Saxton, Melissa Welshans (Wayne); three great-grandchildren, Magnolia Welshans, Ariana and Owen Clarke; three sisters, Cynthia Carter, Theresa Crawford, and Phyllis Harp and two brothers, Robert and Jack Gelwicks. A Funeral Mass will be held 1:30 PM Fri. Feb. 28, 2020 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 1009 Stafford Ave, Fredericksburg, VA. 22401. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Woodford, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.