Gene Young, 91 of Dahlgren, VA died on August 8, 2019. He was born in Pocomoke City, MD on February 16, 1928. He attended schools there and at St. John's College in Annapolis, MD before graduating from Bordentown Military Institute in Bordentown, NJ. He attended Lafayette College in Easton, PA in 1945 before entering the U.S. Army in 1946. Assignment to various units in Germany followed. In 1947 he met his future wife, Vera. They were married on June 1, 1948 in Stuttgart. In November, they returned to his home in Pocomoke City. He entered employment with his father and brother in automotive parts, sales and service. He was recalled to active duty by the U.S. Army in 1950 and served in Korea. He was released from duty in 1951, returning home to continue service with his father and brother. In 1954, he accepted employment at the Naval Aviation Ordnance Test Station, Chincoteague, VA. In 1959, NAOTS was closed and he transferred to the Naval Weapons Laboratory, Dahlgren, VA. He completed requirements for a AA degree at Charles County Community College, La Plata, MD in 1971. In 1973, he completed requirements for a BS degree in Engineering Science & Mechanics at VPI & SU, Blacksburg, VA. He retired from NSWC in 1986 as a general engineer. He received the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award and other commendations for his work with aviation ordnance, pyrotechnics and ship combat systems. From 1989 - 1999, he was employed by the King George County School Board as Facilities Engineer. Before retiring, he was a member of numerous technical organizations. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Pocomoke City and Sunday School, serving in various positions. Upon moving to Dahlgren, he became a member of Oakland Baptist Church and Sunday School and served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and on various committees. He was a life member of VFW Post 8717. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Vera Young, a son, Eugene, Jr. and a brother George E. Young, Jr. He is survived by a son, Michael Charles Young and his wife Ann of Arlington, VA, and four grandchildren: Ian Young of Edmonds, WA, Sean Young and Annie Taylor of Dale City and Layla Wong of Arlington, VA. and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm, Storke Funeral Home, King George, VA, Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Oakland Baptist Church, Thursday, August 15, 2019. The Rev. Guy D. Mattox Jr, Rev. Cliff Hedges and Rev. Norman Conner will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery Endowment Fund.