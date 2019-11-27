Jane Beverley Courtney George, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Reedville, Virginia. Jane was born at Royal Oak Farm, Kinsale, Virginia on June 29, 1929. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Donald Haydon George; her sister Nell Carter Courtney; and her two sons, Donald H George Jr. and William Courtney George and his wife Debbie. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a large loving extended family of nieces, nephews, in-laws and neighbors. Jane is preceded in death by her parents Emma Cornwell and Edwin Lacey Courtney; her brothers Edwin Lacey Courtney Jr., William Hank Courtney, and Warren Jeremiah Courtney. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Beverley Elizabeth George Greene. Jane was a devoted homemaker and an extraordinary cook. She welcomed family and friends to their home and always served them with love. Most of Reedville saw her every morning when she would walk her dog Sassy down Main Street regardless of the weather. Jane always had a kind word and loving smile for all she encountered. She will be missed but her kind spirit and generosity will live through her family and those who knew her. A celebration of Jane's life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fairport Baptist Church with interment to follow at Roseland Cemetery in Reedville.