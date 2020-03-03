Clinton Harold Gerhold, age 78, passed away at his home at The Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, Virginia on February 24, 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, April 7, 1941. He raised his family in Salem, Virginia where he lived for 28 years with his loving wife Gloria Ann Gerhold before her passing in 2001. After graduating from Belpre High School, Clint received his BS and MBA with honors from the University of Michigan. Over his career, he worked for Ford Motor Company, Kelly Services, The World Bank and taught business at Roanoke College. Preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Eleanor Gerhold, his wife Gloria Ann Gerhold, and brother Charles Wayne Gerhold. Clint, also affectionately known as Grandpa, leaves behind two daughters and their husbands, Cristina M. Sweiderk (David) and Cassandra G. Isley (Tray), and six grandchildren: Brandt, Reagan, Jack, Courtney, Nicole, and Hannah. He will be greatly missed. His limitless intellectual curiosity about the world, business, Big Ten College Football (Go Blue!), the Glen Miller Band, Mystery Theatre and Civil War history was unsurpassed. He loved gathering the family at Pipestem, spending memorable time with the grandchildren, eating an occasional cheeseburger/chili dog, and playing golf with his sons-in-law and cousin BJ. Clint's endearing, positive nature uplifted all of those around him. He will forever be known for his uncanny ability to stay calm and focused during a crisis providing invaluable advice through his endless wisdom. In our loss, we relish in knowing that Grandpa will be at Gloria's side once again. Surrounded by the angels, he now has eternal peace in God's Kingdom. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.