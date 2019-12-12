Gwendolyn Faye Gesswein, age 72, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence with her family at her side. She was born on January 15, 1947 in Cooleemee, NC the daughter of the late Dallas and Faye (Sain) Hinkle. She retired as Program Manager for the US Postal Service. Her husband, Guy Gesswein, preceded her in death. Survivors include her three daughters, Wendy T. Guthrie (Joe) and Michelle L. Faggetter both of Fredericksburg, VA and Donna M. Euler (Skip) of Martinsburg, WV; two brothers, Jeff Hinkle (Susan) of Triangle, VA and Duane Hinkle (Jackie) of Tampa, FL; one sister, Jeri H. Klug (Tom) of Sun City FL; 10 Grandchildren, Amanda Traugutt (Alex), Charles "CJ" Beasley, Joey Guthrie (fiancé McKenzie), Alyssa Guthrie, Taylor Guthrie, Hannah Host, Blake Euler, Brittany Euler (Eric), Cody Euler (Christan), and Trey Euler; four great grandchildren, Henry Traugutt, Ava Euler, Wolf Euler, Joey Morgan and Brooks Shelton. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Services, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com