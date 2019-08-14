Dr. Thomas J. Geyer died at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 lovingly cared for by his wife of 33 years, Anne Huggins Geyer, and his two daughters, Elizabeth Anne Geyer and Renée Frances Geyer. He lived his last months with amazing grace and in a state of gratefulness for his family, friends and for his life. Tom was born in Berwyn, Pennsylvania on October 1955 to Charlie and Hattie Lu (Rogers) Geyer. He was the fifth of six brothers and sisters: Charlie Geyer, Pleas Geyer (Scott), Fran Pestello (Fred), Ruth Shaw (Frank) and Helen Geyer (Mark Anthony). They and their children's visits, love, and shared memories uplifted Tom's spirit during his life and last months. Tom graduated with a degree in Chemistry from Wooster College in Ohio in 1983. He then went on to the University of South Carolina where he earned a PhD in Physical Chemistry, met, and married his wife Anne. He did a postdoctoral fellowship for the Navy for a year and then taught Chemistry at the Naval Academy in Annapolis for two years. Tom next worked in industry for several years, first in Durham, NC, then in Fredericksburg, VA. His work involved monitoring air emissions. Eventually he went back to the role he most enjoyed and taught high school chemistry at Fredericksburg Academy. He got great joy from his students, no matter their level of interest in chemistry. Tom was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg, an avid fan of Philadelphia sports and was always interested in continuing to learn, particularly about science and history. He had a wonderful dry wit. He was a kind, humble man who will be missed by many. A memorial gathering to celebrate Tom's life is planned for the afternoon of Sunday March, 22 at Snowden House in Fredericksburg, Va. The family is grateful to all the support they have received. If in addition, contributions to memorialize him are desired, they may be made in his name to Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice program c/o Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, 2600 Mary Washington Blvd Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.