Private First Class Patrick Pasquale Joseph Giannone, 19, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Patrick was born and raised in Fredericksburg and graduated with an advanced diploma from Massaponax High School in 2018. He enlisted in the U.S. Army upon graduation at the age of 17. Patrick completed his Basic Combat Training at Ft. Leonardwood, MS, Advanced Individual Training at Ft. Gordon, GA, Airborne School at Ft. Benning, GA, and National Training Center Rotation at Ft. Irwin, CA. Survivors include his parents, Franco and Jeanine Giannone; sisters Francesca and Gabrielle Giannone; maternal grandmother Anna May Arenella; and paternal grandmother Lucia Giannone. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Pasquale Giannone and maternal grandfather Joseph Arenella. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg with a rosary beginning at 5 p.m. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers at www.tunnel2towers.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.