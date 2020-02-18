Joyce Anita Bridges Gill, 81 of Arrington, formerly of King George passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born September 2, 1938 in Alexandria to the late Roy Zeb Bridges and Myrtle May Bragg Bridges. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Eugene Gill, Sr. who she was reunited with on Valentine's Day; one brother Roy David Bridges and a grandchild, Kathryn Gill. Joyce is survived by her sons Michael D. Gill, Sr. and wife Mary Lou, Thomas E. Gill, Jr., Danny L. Gill, Sr. and wife Becky; daughter, Wendie Orrock Fines and husband Jay; sisters, Linda Culbertson and Sue Patton; brothers Wayne Bridges, Glenn Bridges, Curtis Bridges, Larry Bridges and Allen Bridges; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and numerous other survivors. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved gardening and digging in the dirt. Joyce retired from Mary Washington Hospital as a cardiac tech. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February20, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Hwy., King George, VA 22385 with Pastor Greg McCormick officiating. Interment will follow in Historyland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in to the Alzheimer's Association or for those wishing to send flowers, the family would ask that you send something that the family may plant in her memory. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston VA (434-263-4097).