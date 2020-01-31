Our dear sister and friend Susan "Dean" Gillespie passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. For over 30 years Dean taught hearing impaired students in Spotsylvania, County. She was instrumental in bringing cued speech to the area through workshops and classes for the students and parents of the deaf community. Dean is survived by three sisters; Ellen, Caroline, and Lee Ann. Also surviving are five nephews; Tom, Mark, Andy, Alex, and Aaron. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Dean's life will be held at a later date.
Gillespie, Susan Dean
