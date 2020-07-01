Rev. Willie E. Glaspie Willie E. Glaspie, 82 of King George died on June 26, 2020 in a Gloucester Hospital. He survived by his wife Odell and 3 sons, Timothy (Julie), Phillander and Stephon, one daughter Michele, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Former pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Unionville, VA. Viewing will be Wednesday, July 1 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, VA from 12-4 pm. Graveside service will be at Quantico National Cemetery on Thursday, July 2 at 11:30 am.
