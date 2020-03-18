Daniel Ryan Glass of Frederick, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in King George, VA. Born on September 28, 1983 in Chester, PA. He was the beloved son of Lori (Havens) Glass of King George, VA and Robert Glass of Hagerstown, MD. Daniel graduated from King George High School in King George, VA, class of 2001. He worked as a Foreman for CSX Railroad. Daniel will be remembered as a wonderful, caring man with an engaging personality and an infectious smile. He spoke fluent Spanish and was a lifelong Buffalo sports fan, especially the Buffalo Bills football team. As a youth he played soccer for Stafford United travel team and King George High School, as well as playing soccer, baseball and basketball in the recreation league. After High School he worked in the construction industry before joining CSX. In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by his fiancé Mariet Benites and son Alex Glass of Leesburg, VA; Maternal grandparents William and Marilyn (Marble) Havens of Springville, NY; brother Justin Glass of Fairfax, VA; sisters Kelly (Glass) Finneyfrock and Courtney Glass of Hagerstown, MD; Step-father Andrew Humphreys of King George, VA ; Step-mother Susan (Copperwheat) Glass of Hagerstown, MD; Step-sister Alexa Plumley of Smithsburg, MD; Step-brother Matthew Plumley of Thurmont, MD; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Daniel was predeceased by his Paternal grandparents Jay and Pearl (Cobo) Glass of Collins, NY. The family received friends Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main Street, Springville, NY 14141. Funeral services immediately followed at the funeral home. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery in Springville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.