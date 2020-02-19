Mrs. Juanita Caroline Goad, 68, of Stafford County, entered fully into the presence of our Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her residence. Juanita was born on March 8, 1951 in Clearfield, PA to the late David Wayland and Gloria Lindgren Wayland. Juanita served in the Army for 22 years and was a veteran of Desert Storm. During her time of service, she achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. She earned several medals, including the Army Service Ribbon, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army Superior Unit Award, and the Bronze Star. After Juanita retired from the Army she continued serving through Civil Service for several years. Juanita loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed quilting and making gifts for her family and friends. Juanita is survived by her husband of 44 years, Roger Goad. She is also survived by her daughter Teresa Bunch (Clark) of Plainville, GA; son James Goad (Marcia Williams) of Clearfield, PA; two granddaughters, Samara Goad and Johannah Bunch; sister Ada Gabler (Larry); and brother Francis "Butch" Wayland. In addition to her parents, Juanita was also preceded in death by her brother, David "Wally" Wayland. Arrangements for her memorial service will be at a later date as she will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery for her years of dedication to serving our country. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.