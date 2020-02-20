Roger Goldsberry, 84, of Locust Grove passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home. Roger was born on May 11, 1935 in San Jose, CA to Daniel Senft and Ethel Goldsberry. He served his country for four years in the Navy before finding his true love in law enforcement, working as a K9 officer and later retiring from the FBI in 1990. Roger worked forensics and was passionate about his trade, which led to notable cases and becoming an expert witness for high profile trials. This led Roger to opening his own business, Dominion Bureau of Investigation and Private Investigation Academy in Fredericksburg. He enjoyed gunsmithing, dog training, hunting, and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge. Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Barbara S. Goldsberry; daughters Sandy Sindlinger (Tony), Vicki McConchie (Randy), Beth Tomlin (Austin); step-son Scott McGowan (Linda); nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister Judy Paparotti (William). A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21 in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice Services. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
