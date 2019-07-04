Christine Goldsmith, 68, of Fredericksburg, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Christine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a Certified Public Accountant for over 40 years in the Fredericksburg area and viewed her work as a calling to serve others. Christine was a founding member of the bell choir at Grace United Methodist Church in Hartwood. She took great delight in God's creation, especially in her flowers and plants. Chrstine was an inspiration to all while battling cancer over the last two years. Survivors include her spouse, Larry Goldsmith; children Matthew Lichtenfels (Michelle), Kristin Lichtenfels, Alex Lichtenfels, Joshua Goldsmith (Chloe); step-children Lawrence Goldsmith (Rachel), Stacy Boes (Travis), Melissa Hilton (Phillip), and Lauren Goldsmith; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings Tom Leyer (Michelle) and Joan Thackwray (Lee); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Leyer. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Rd. Fredericksburg, 22406. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.