Ada Mae Lee Goodman, 87, of Rhoadesville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Culpeper. Ada worked in the school cafeteria and retired from Unionville Elementary School. Ada is survived by her husband, Wallace Goodman; daughters, Robin Herndon and Patricia "Cookie" Goodman; brother, George Lee; sister, Marion Roberts; three grandchildren, Angie Hamilton (David), Kim Ward and Bobbi Sue Minifield (Robert); eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews and special friends Gail Rhoades, Ramona Smith, Eric Miller and Leeland. A visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, Va. The funeral service will began at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Graham officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville, Va. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.