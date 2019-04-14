Shirley Brooks Goodman, 78, of Partlow, walked straight into the Arms of Jesus on Friday, April 12, 2019. Shirley was a graduate of Spotsylvania High School and worked for Hilldrup Transfer and Storage. She was a member of Wallers Baptist Church where she held many positions over the years. Shirley's ancestors were of the original 154 Founding Families of the Church. She and her husband traveled extensively to Islands, cruised, and RV'ed through the entire lower 48 states over the years. Shirley was an avid gardener but the garden she grew best were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her giving heart, friendship, and love knew no boundaries. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bryan Kenneth Goodman; two sons Robert A. Goodman (Cathy) and Mark T. Goodman (Nancy); daughter Donna Goodman LaBelle (Richard), all of Partlow; Six grandchildren Corey Heflin (Ana), Joshua Heflin (Katie), Matthew Goodman, Jacob Goodman (Danielle Ingalls), Elizabeth Wolfrey (Dylan), and Levi Goodman (Miranda); six beautiful great-grandchildren with another due in May; siblings Fred R. Brooks (Jean) and Barbara B. Constien, both of Falmouth; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Steven Kenneth Goodman and her parents, Richard and Gladys Brooks. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Wallers Baptist Church. A service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at the church. Interment will follow in Wallers Baptist Church Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Corey Heflin, Joshua Heflin, Matthew Goodman, Jacob Goodman, Levi Goodman, and Dylan Wolfrey. Honorary pallbearers will be Sisters of Strength and Homecoming 250 Committee Members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Rd, Partlow, VA 22534 or to Homecoming 250 or SECA 8812 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.