Wallace Nelson "Crazy Horse" Goodman, 88, of Rhoadesville passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Charlottesville. Born May 17, 1932, Wallace was the son of the late James B. and Elizabeth Slaughter Goodman. He was a carpenter by trade and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union. Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Mae Lee Goodman. He is survived by two daughters, Robin Herndon and Patricia "Cookie" Goodman; brother, James B. Goodman, Jr.; grandchildren, Angie Hamilton (David), Kim Ward (Lowe), and Bobbi Sue Minifield (Robert); eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as his special friends, Gail Williams, Ramona Smith, Eric Miller, and his little buddy, Leeland. The family would like to give special thanks to the Hospice of the Piedmont and Orange EMS staff. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville. Reverend Jimmy Graham will officiate the service. Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Michael Alsop, Mickey Smith, Michael Smith, Jeff Williams, Mike Williams, and Cory Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Alzheimers Association or Hospice of the Piedmont. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.