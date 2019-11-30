William Armistead "Bill" Gordon, III William Armistead "Bill" Gordon, III, of Spotsylvania County passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital after a brave battle with Parkinson's and pneumonia. He was born on March 3, 1936 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Bill worked 34 years for the telephone company which started out as C&P Telephone and retired under the name of Verizon. Bill was an avid white water canoeist; loved: to fish, old cars, NASCAR and spending time with his family. He always kept you on your toes with his dry sense of humor and was also a neatnik everything was always in its place. But the thing that he'll be remembered for most was his love for desserts and ice cream. Bill was a life member of the Knights of Pythias Fredericksburg Lodge 22, Coastal Canoeists, Stafford Jaycees, The Telephone Pioneers and the Friends of the Rappahannock. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Brenda Madison Gordon; daughter Cynthia Gordon Terrazas (Ernest); son William Philip Gordon (Brenda); one grandson Joshua Philip Gordon; one sister Marguerite Fitzhugh Gordon Dierauf (Tom); two nephews; a great-niece and a great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Fitzhugh and Louise Armistead Gordon. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Monday, December 2 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at the Confederate Cemetery, Spotsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Rappahannock, 3219 Fall Hill Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.